Man charged with multiple burglaries in Rock County

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — A Beloit man, Jared Russell, 27, has been charged in connection with a string of storage shed robberies in Rock County.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says storage lockers at Mulrooney Moving and Storage, Reliable Property Management, and Herf’s Fireworks were broken into.

Russel faces 24 counts of Burglary, 24 counts of Damage to Property, and 6 counts of Theft.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge on July 21st.

Russell was arrested in November in connection with a series of burglaries.