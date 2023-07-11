ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Antonio Monroe, 44, the man suspected of kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Destiny Huggins, is also a suspect in a July 5th death investigation in Schaumburg, according to police.

Monroe appeared in Winnebago County Court on Tuesday after his arrest Saturday for the kidnapping and murder of Huggins and the kidnapping and attempted murder of her 6-year-old sister.

According to Rockford Police, around 12:07 p.m. Saturday, Destiny’s mother told authorities that the 6-year-old had come home and told her a man had taken her sister from outside their 9th Avenue home.

Around 12:40 p.m., a man reported finding Destiny’s body outside an abandoned home in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue.

Monroe was located by a K9 a short time later near Woodruff Avenue.

Police said both girls showed evidence of strangulation. Monroe has been charged with murder, attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping, and aggravated battery.

Monroe is a registered sex offender who lives in Blue Island, a suburb of Chicago. Police Chief Carla Redd said authorities are working to determine why he was in Rockford.

On Tuesday, a judge ordered Monroe’s bond raised to $5 million. He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail early this morning after receiving treatment at a local hospital, following his weekend arrest.

A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for funeral expenses for Destiny.

Schaumburg Police say Monroe is a suspect in the death of Natalie Negray, who was found dead in a hotel room on July 5th. The manner of her death is still under review by the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Police say Monroe was with Negray prior to her death and the investigation is ongoing.