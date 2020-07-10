Man charged with sex crime against intellectually disabled person at Rockford children’s home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Hanson, 42, has been accused of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of an intellectually disabled person at a Rockford children’s home.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Hanson’s victim resided at the Rocvale Children’s Home, at 4450 N Rockton Ave.

Hanson was arrested on Thursday and faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 27th.

