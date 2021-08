BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested a Chicago man for alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old Belvidere teen.

According to Belvidere Police, Terrance Allen, 37, assaulted the juvenile when he was visiting Belvidere in August 2021.

Police said more charges against Allen are possible.

He is currently being held in the Boone County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Allen faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.