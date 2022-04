CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The man charged with stealing an ambulance in Chicago made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

A judge set Benjamin Herrington’s bond at $20,000. It is conditioned on Herrington taking prescribed medications for mental health issues. He will be allowed to travel to Missouri, where him mother lives, if he posts bond.

The 46-year-old faces multiple charges of fleeing and resisting a police officer and stealing the ambulance