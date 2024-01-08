ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In 1977, 17-year-old Louise Betts was kidnapped, raped, and murdered.

Curtis Brownell was convicted of her murder a year later and was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison.

In September of that year, Brownell kidnapped Betts while she hitchhiked along North Second Street in Loves Park. Brownell sexually assaulted the teenager, then left her body in a rural Boone County field, where she went undiscovered for several months.

Photo: WTVO

Before his arrest in connection to the Betts case, Brownell abducted a second woman from a Rockford laundromat. The woman, who was seven months pregnant at the time of her assault, was left for dead by Brownell. Both the woman and her child survived.

Brownell becomes eligible for parole every three to five years and has tried to win his freedom 16 times since his original sentencing.

He is up for a parole interview in February at the Dixon Correctional Center.

Brownell was last denied parole in 2022.

Betts’ brother, Gary, is working to make sure Brownell never sees freedom.

“You never have the time to heal from the memories of the pain and heartache of burying a loved one, especially with the horrible, horrific way she was killed,” he said Monday, adding that his family has to relive the tragedy every three to five years.

“Thanksgiving, Christmas, we’d get a letter from the State of Illinois Parole Board informing us that it’s Curtis Brownell parole hearing would be coming up,” Betts said.

Betts and his family have collected thousands of names on a petition to keep Brownell locked up.

“The parole board obviously knows that the family doesn’t want him out. But when they see the fact that the community doesn’t want him out either, that speaks volumes to them,” he said. “I think that gives you joy in your heart that you have people standing in the get along with you reassures you that there is good.”

Betts said the family is looking to get even more signatures.

“Two years ago, he received his first vote to receive parole. In times past, it’s been unanimous that he not receive parole,” Betts said. “His penance is to serve out his time, for justice for my little sister.”