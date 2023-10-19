ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Willie Thomas, Jr. has been found guilty of stalking and stabbing his ex-girlfriend in a brutal attack in 2022.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, on February 11th, 2022, Thomas, 51, followed the victim as she left her home to go to work, as she left work, and while she was running errands.

When she stopped at the intersection of Woodlawn and Locust Street, Thomas approached her vehicle and held a knife to her neck through a cracked window.

He then got in the back seat and stabbed her repeatedly as she was driving.

She escaped the car at the intersection of N. Rockton and N. Winnebago and was able to flag down a school bus for help.

Authorities said she had been stabbed 11 times in the head, chest, arms, shoulder, leg, and back.

This week, Thomas was found guilty of Attempted First Degree Murder, Vehicular Invasion, Aggravated Domestic Battery, Aggravated Stalking, and Domestic Battery.

He faces up to 30 years in prison and is scheduled to appear in court on January 25th, 2024.