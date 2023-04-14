ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Harold Mabry, 23, was convicted of Predatory Child Sexual Assault yesterday after the victim came forward about a prior rape.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, authorities were alerted to the crime in February 2022, when the victim told a friend that she had been raped by Mabry when she was younger.

An investigation revealed that Mabry had sexually assaulted the girl between June 2016 and April 2019.

He faces up to 60 years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for life. His sentencing is set for May 31st, 2023.