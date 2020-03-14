Closings
Man convicted of murder in killing of Chicago police officer

Local News
CHICAGO (AP) — A jury has convicted a man of first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of a Chicago police commander.

The Cook County jury deliberated for just three hours Friday before it announced that it had found Shomari Legghette guilty in the death of Cmdr. Paul Bauer. Bauer was downtown on Feb. 13, 2018, when he heard a call on his radio about a police pursuit of a man.

After a brief struggle, Legghette pulled out a handgun and shot Bauer several times. Jurors rejected the argument made by Legghette’s attorney that Legghette didn’t know that Bauer was a police officer and shot him in self-defense. 

