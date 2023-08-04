JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Giovanny Zendejas-Castellanos, 24, on DUI and weapons charges after allegedly crashing his vehicle in the parking lot of a bar, and then fighting with officers at a local hospital.

According to Janesville Police, officers were called to the Sidelines Sports Bar, at 731 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, around 10:24 p.m. on Thursday.

There, witnesses said Zendejas-Castellanos, a resident of Kansas, crashed his car into a boulder in the parking lot before taking a backpack from the vehicle and running into a nearby field.

When officers arrived, Zendejas-Castellanos had returned to the car, but without the backpack.

He reportedly failed a field sobriety test and was charged with OWI.

A K9 was brought in to recover the backpack, which contained a stolen firearm.

Zendejas-Castellanos later fought with officers at a local hospital and was taken to the Rock County Jail.

He was then charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Resisting an Officer, and Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon while Intoxicated.