ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a man is fighting for his life at a Rockford hospital after being punched by a driver following a car crash Friday night.

According to the Rockford Police Department, the incident happened around 9:45 p.m. when the man and another driver were involved in a minor car crash.

Both cars stopped on the Whitman Street bridge and an argument ensued, during which one of the drivers punched the other in the face, causing the victim to fall and hit his head on the pavement.

The victim has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities said the suspect fled the scene and is still at large.