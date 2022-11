ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a 37-year-old man was killed after a crash on Fairview Avenue Tuesday morning.

According to Rockford Police, the crash happened around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of Fairview, and the victim of the single-car crash was said to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

At 10:26 a.m., police said the victim had died.