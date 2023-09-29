DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Dixon are investigating after a man’s body was discovered in a burning car located at Lowell Park’s boat launch on Thursday morning.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to the Boat Trailer Park, at 2114 Lowell Park Road, around 9:09 a.m. where a car was found fully engulfed in flames.

Police said the dead man’s body was discovered in the driver’s seat while fire crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Investigators with the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Illinois State Police determined that the fire originated from an explosion in the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

However, police said foul play was not suspected in the death.

Special agents from the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were called in to aid.

An autopsy on the deceased is scheduled for Friday afternoon in hopes of discovering his identity.