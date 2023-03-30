DAVIS, Ill. (WTVO) — A 51-year-old man was killed Thursday morning when he was ejected from his car in a two-vehicle crash.

Stephen County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the area of N. Davis Road, about half a mile north of Walnut Grove Road, around 5:43 a.m., according to the department.

They determined when they arrived that both vehicles had rolled over when they crashed, ejecting one of the drivers into a field on the east side of David Road.

Davis Fire Protection District personnel immediately began life-saving procedures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, 19-year-old Darion Wheeler of Freeport, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital. He was eventually transferred to another hospital by helicopter for a higher level of care.

Preliminary investigation indicated that Wheeler was traveling southbound and crossed the center line, colliding head on with the deceased’s vehicle. Criminal charges are possible following a review by the Stephenson County State’s Attorney Office, as driving while impaired is believed to be a factor in the crash.