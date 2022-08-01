BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Several people overdose in a Belvidere park, leaving one man dead. Now, officials are investigating as addiction is an ongoing problem in the Stateline.

Rosecrance’s vice president of clinical operations, Dr. Greg Tierney thinks, “Overdose is a significant risk for this population.”

A little before 10:30 Sunday night, Belvidere police were called to Prairie Fields Park for a medical emergency. When they arrived, officers found two men, ages 31 and 44, unconscious. A 26-year-old man told officials he was overdosing. Although police did not specify on which drug caused the overdose, Tierney says this is happening more often.

“I would say its increasing in that fentanyl is being found in more and more substances, which could be opiates, but they also might be stimulants. Also marijuana has been found to contain fentanyl,” according to Tierney.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid. It affects your central nervous system and can easily overwhelm your body.

Tierney adds, “The potency is almost impossible to conceptualize. The amount of the substance needed is so small that a very small amount, and this can be just touch, it can be smelling, it doesn’t need to be purposeful inhalation or taking.”

Sunday officers gave the men Narcan, a medication used in emergencies to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The men were taken to a local hospital, where the 44-year-old man died. Tierney urges anyone battling with addiction to get help, before it’s too late.

“Unfortunately, with the power of fentanyl, experimentation could lead to overdose and death without having time to develop addiction,” says Tierney.

The overdose victim has not been identified.

In a statement, the Belvidere Park District says it will continue to work with law enforcement to keep its parks safe.