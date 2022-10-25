SEWARD, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders were called to a grain elevator in Seward on Tuesday morning on reports of a person who had fallen in.

The incident happened at ADM Grain Company, 16100 3rd Street.

The Pecatonica Fire Department said the employee was working at the top of the bin when he suffered a medical event and fell onto the silo’s conveyor belt.

First responders were able to pull the victim out of the silo, but despite resuscitation efforts, he died, officials said.

The incident is still under investigation.