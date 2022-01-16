Man, dog die following DeKalb fire

A fire engine responds to the scene of an emergency.

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — One man and a dog were pronounced dead following a fire early Sunday morning in DeKalb.

The DeKalb Fire Department was called to the 1000 block of S. 6th Street just after midnight where they found smoke billowing from the roof.

One man was found inside the home. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. A search of the residence also uncovered a dog that had perished.

It took more than an hour for crews to get the fire under control. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries sustained while battling the blaze.

The home was a total loss. The fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s Office and the DeKalb Fire Department.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time. Continue following MyStateLine.com for updates.