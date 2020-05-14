Man drives through garage door at Janesville Police HQ

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say 47-year-old Jeffrey Wood drove through a closed garage door at the Janesville Police Department around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police say Wood was intoxicated and had left his home during a domestic dispute, and told police that he intentionally drove through the door because he had grievances with police.
Wood was arrested and held in custody.
