Man drives through garage door at Janesville Police HQ

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say 47-year-old Jeffrey Wood drove through a closed garage door at the Janesville Police Department around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say Wood was intoxicated and had left his home during a domestic dispute, and told police that he intentionally drove through the door because he had grievances with police.

Wood was arrested and held in custody.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

