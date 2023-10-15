WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WTVO) — A 38-year-old Ohio man was arrested in Lake County last week after he allegedly drove from his home to Illinois with the intentions of having a sexual encounter with an underage girl.

Zachary Clemens is alleged to have communicated with an undercover detective online for the past several weeks. The detective was posing as a girl under the age of 14, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Clemens allegedly sent nude photos of himself to who he believed was the young child and created a plan to drive from his home in Dublin, Ohio to Illinois to meet the purported child and engage in sexual activity.

The 38-year-old drove to Lake County on October 9, where he was arrested by detectives with the department’s special investigations group.

“Our Special Investigations Group identified and stopped another person from being able to meet a child for sexual purposes. This time, the person drove over 300 miles to try and meet who he thought was a child. We have zero tolerance for those preying on our most vulnerable and will exhaust all efforts to identify and arrest those who try,” said Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg.

Clemens was charged with attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse, indecent solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a minor, grooming and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He is currently held in the Lake County Jail.