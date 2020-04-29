Man faces charges for allegedly shooting Rockford woman

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 23-year-old Juwan Wright was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting a Rockford woman.

Rockford Police say they were called to the 1900 block of S. 4th Street around 8:10 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Shortly thereafter, a woman arrived at a local hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police said Wright was identified as a suspect and was charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and no FOID card.

He was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

