Man faces charges for allegedly shooting Rockford woman

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Rockford Police Department

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 23-year-old Juwan Wright was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting a Rockford woman.

Rockford Police say they were called to the 1900 block of S. 4th Street around 8:10 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Shortly thereafter, a woman arrived at a local hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police said Wright was identified as a suspect and was charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and no FOID card.

He was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories