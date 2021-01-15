Man faces federal arson charges for fire at Rockford business during May unrest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man accused of setting fire to Burlington Coat Factory during unrest in Rockford, concurrent with nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, now faces federal charges.

20-year-old Sean Cardenas was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on charges of maliciously damaging and destroying, and attempting to damage and destroy, by means of a fire, the store at 6260 E. State Street on May 30th, 2020.

According to police, officers were summoned to the business, at 6260 E. State Street, by an alarm around 11 p.m., and saw that the front doors of the building had been smashed in. Police say they found a smoldering fire in the northeast corner of the building, which they extinguished.

Eighteen people were arrested over that weekend for looting and mob action, and 17 businesses had reported burglaries or criminal damage to property.

Cardenas was arrested Thursday morning and pleaded not guilty. He has been ordered to be held in federal custody until a detention hearing on January 19th.

Cardenas faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

