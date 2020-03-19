Man faces federal charges in Illinois trooper’s killing

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) – A federal grand jury has indicted a southern Illinois man, accused of fatally shooting a state trooper, on drug and weapons charges, prosecutors announced Thursday.
Christopher R. Grant, 46, of East St. Louis, faces eight counts including including including using a firearm to murder Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense, U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft said.
Hopkins, 33, was fatally shot Aug. 23 while serving a search warrant.
Grant also faces three counts of distributing crack cocaine, maintaining a drug house and other charges.
Online court records do not list an attorney for Grant.
