Man faces hate crime charges after yelling racial slurs at family in South Beloit

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was accused of a hate crime after yelling racial slurs and making threatening motions at a family in South Beloit Saturday.

Bradley Gummow, 43, allegedly yelled racial slurs and “made threatening motions and gestures” toward a woman and two children in the 300 block of Perry Avenue. South Beloit officers found Gummow at his residence on Burr Oak.

Police said they had to force entry into Gummow’s home and “physically subdued” him in order to take him into custody.

Gummow was arrested on three counts of hate crime, one count of making a false 911 report and one count of resisting arrest. He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail without incident.

“Nobody in our community or the world for that matter should feel unsafe due to their race, color, creed, religion, ancestry, gender, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, or national origin,” South Beloit Police Sgt. James Sanders said in a Facebook post announcing the arrest. “The actions and ignorance of the few who do not follow these basic laws and values will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The South Beloit PD takes hate crimes extremely seriously. It will not be tolerated in our community.”