Man facing charges for breaking into Rockford school

(WTVO) –James Mactaggart, 59, has been indicted for Burglary and Criminal Damage to a School.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross made the announcement on Wednesday.

On January 31, 2020 Rockford City Police Officers were dispatched to investigate an early morning break-in complaint at the Rockford KinderCare at 308 North Mulford Road.

At the scene officers were informed that when opening the facility for the day an unknown male was located in the building.

James Mactaggart was identified as the unknown male who had broken into the facility.

If convicted, Mactaggart could face up to 3-7 years followed by 2 years of mandatory supervised release.

