Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rockford.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Charles Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition, though he is stable.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…