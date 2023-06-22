ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Five people have been charged in a case of attempted murder and kidnapping after a man was found beaten and naked in Rockford on Tuesday.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, authorities found the man in the area of Samuelson Road and Alpine Road around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

He was taken to a local hospital, and police learned that the incident started at a residence in the 4300 block of Nina Terrace.

According to police, Allen Hawkins, 42, had caught the victim having sex with his girlfriend.

As the victim attempted to leave the residence, Hawkins allegedly fired a shotgun in the air.

The victim fled but was pursued by a van, police said. Five people, including Hawkins, reportedly got out of the van and beat the man with a metal pipe, later forcing him into the van where they continued to beat him.

At Samuelson and Alpine, the assailants let him out and threatened to kill him, threatening him with a machete before beating him again.

Hawkins was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Mob Action, and Mob Violence.

Allen Hawkins. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Connor Steffler, 20, was charged with Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, and Mob Action.

Conor Steffler. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Lisa Lies, 26, was charged with Kidnapping and Mob Action.

Lisa Lies. Photo: Winnebago County Jail.

Kyla Lee, 18, of Winnebago, was charged with Kidnapping and Mob Action.

Kyla Lee. Photo: Winnebago County Jail.

Kylee Farmer, 19, of Loves Park, was charged with Kidnapping and Mob Action.

All five were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

“This successful investigation is a testament to the tireless efforts and professionalism of our law enforcement deputies, who spare no effort in ensuring the safety of our community” said Sheriff Gary Caruana.