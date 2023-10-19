JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The man found dead in the Rock River on October 15 has been identified as Roger Wentler, 60, of Janesville.

Wentler died from accidental drowning, according to the Rock County Medical Examiner.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon. According to Janesville Police, officers were called to the Milwaukee Street Bridge around 4:43 p.m. in response to a canoe that had capsized.

Two of the canoe’s three occupants were able to swim to the river bank and were rescued. Wentler briefly surfaced, but was not seen again, according to witnesses.

Officials were able to recover Wentler’s body with 45 minutes of the initial call, according to police. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.