ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A car that had crashed into a tree was found in Rockton Tuesday morning, as was the dead driver.

Deputies responded to the 6600 block of Shirland Road around 7 a.m. for reports of a traffic crash, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. They located the Chevy Tahoe when they arrived.

A 38-year-old man was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene after Rockton Fire Department personnel arrived.

The crash is under investigation.