POLO, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters found a 68-year-old man dead inside a burning home in rural Polo on Saturday, officials said.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received at 2:32 p.m., directing first responders to a house in the 7000 block of W. Penn Corner Road.

Responding firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the house at a distance. Fire personnel remained on the scene until 11:30 p.m. putting out the blaze.

Frank Hatch, 68, was found dead inside the home, police said.

Authorities said an investigation into the cause of the fire is under investigation, but no foul play is suspected at this time.