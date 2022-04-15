ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities have identified the man whose body was found in the Rock River earlier this week as a resident of Altoona, Wisconsin. The identification of the deceased has led to ongoing police activity at a house in Altoona on Friday.

On Tuesday, Rockford Police said a man’s body was found in the water, on the rocks near the Fordham Dam in downtown Rockford, near the Embassy Suites Hotel.

Officials said the death was deemed suspicious.

Once the man was identified as a resident of Altoona, police there were notified, leading the investigation to a home on St. Andrews Drive.

Authorities said investigators from the Altoona and Rockford Police departments, along with the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation are on the scene Friday morning.

Police also said “Anyone who lives in the area is urged to contact the police department if they have observed any suspicious activity in the last week.”

No identifications have been released yet by any law enforcement agency.