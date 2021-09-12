Man found dead in Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was found dead in a Rockford house fire Saturday morning.

The Rockford Fire Department responded just before noon Saturday to the 1600 block of 9th Street for a house fire with one person reportedly trapped inside. Firefighters entered the smoke-filled house where they located an adult man who was already deceased.

The house was heavily damaged in the blaze and is not livable, according to the fire department. The American Red Cross was called to assist another adult who lived in the home.

The fire remains under investigation pending final reports from investigators and the coroner’s office; however, initial findings indicate the fire was likely accidental.