ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The man that was found dead in a Winnebago County ditch on Sunday has been identified.

Brian Streeter, 46, has been named as the deceased.

Deputies responded to the area of Meridian and Simpson Roads around 6:30 a.m. for a man lying in the ditch, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. Streeter was found to be not breathing.

Resuscitative efforts were performed by Blackhawk Fire Protection District personnel, but Streeter was pronounced dead at the scene by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

Any information on the incident should be given to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau, (815) 319-6400, or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers, (815) 963-7867.