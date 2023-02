ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A jury has found Charles Beacham, 31, guilty of killing Jaz Conley Smith in June 2021.

Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. June 2nd in the 1500 block of Meadow Court in the Blackhawk Courts housing development.

Officers located Smith suffering from a gunshot wound in the neck, police said. He died a week later.

Beacham is due back in court on February 17th.