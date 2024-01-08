ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County judge has found Eric Brown, 32, guilty of killing rapper Robert Wash, aka “Pair A Dice,” in 2019.

Brown was found guilty at a bench trial on charges of murder, armed robbery, and armed habitual criminal.

Wash was shot on Oct. 15, 2019, at an apartment building in the 4900 block of Harrison Avenue. He died at a Rockford hospital. He was 42.

Prosecutors said that Brown forced his way inside the apartment building, robbed two people of more than $600, then shot Wash.

Brown will be sentenced on February 29th, 2024.