Man found guilty of rape, beating of Roscoe woman

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 24-year-old Robert Eugene Guerrero was found guilty Thursday of the rape and domestic battery of a Roscoe woman in March 2019.

According to Roscoe Police, an investigation was started after receiving information about the attack in April of 2019. Police say the woman was battered and sexually assaulted inside her Roscoe apartment.

Guerrero was developed as a suspect and arrested on May 6th, 2019.

Guerrero faces up to 15 years in prison. He is due to be sentenced on April 8th, 2020.

