ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was found guilty Tuesday of sexually abusing a Rockford woman in her garage back in 2021.

Kenneth Dandridge, 57, was convicted of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse and Attempt Criminal Sexual Assault in the incident on July 9, 2021, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

A 60-year-old woman was reportedly followed home by a man when she left a bar that night. He parked his car across the street before sneaking up on her as she parked in her detached garage.

The man attacked the woman and forcibly grabbed her breasts, causing injuries. The woman screamed and fought back, after which the suspect fled.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured the man approaching and sneaking around the corner of the victim’s house. The video was released to the public, which resulted in Dandridge being identified as the suspect.

The woman later positively identified Dandridge as the man who attacked her in her garage.

Dandridge is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail awaiting sentencing on May 31.