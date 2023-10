ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rochelle man has been found guilty of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a bar.

According to the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office, Adam Bergeron, 25, threw the incendiary device at Brewski’s Bar & Grill, at 406 Cherry Avenue, on August 7th, 2022.

He was found guilty on Thursday of Attempted Aggravated Arson and Possession of an Explosive Device.

Bergeron is scheduled for sentencing on December 14th, 2023.