ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County State’s Attorney has announced that Donterrius L. Barnett, 37, has been found guilty of First Degree Murder in a case dating back to 2017.

Police say Barnett shot 16-year-old Jamie Rogers in an alley behind 928 Kent Street on an early June 14th, 2017.

Man charged with 2017 murder of Rockford teen

The murder was unsolved for almost three years until Rockford police were provided with a tip leading to the identification of multiple witnesses.

There will be a court hearing on March 25th. 2022 at the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center and the tentative sentencing is on April 1st, 2022.

Barnett’s sentencing range is between 45 and 85 years to be served and will be without any “good time” credit.

The Rockford Police Department conducted the investigation in this case.