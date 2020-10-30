Man found not guilty of 2018 CherryVale Mall murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Jury found 36-year-old Devin Stevenson not guilty of killing 31-year-old DeKalb man, Ricky Smith, in the CherryVale Mall parking lot in 2018.

Around 4 p.m. on February 21st, 2018, Smith was shot and killed while driving in the mall’s parking lot. 

When police arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed into a light pole on South Mall Drive. Smith was inside the vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Stevenson was charged with First Degree Murder, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

