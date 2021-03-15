Man found sleeping in woman’s car responsible for other car burglaries, police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say 23-year-old Fred Cantu was arrested Monday morning after a homeowner found him sleeping in her car. Police say Cantu is responsible for several car burglaries in the area.

According to police, a homeowner in the 300 block of Glendale Avenue called police at 8 a.m.

Officers say they were able to link Cantu to two other vehicle burglaries in the 500 block of Glendale and the 2500 block of Windpoint Drive.

He was charged with Criminal Trespass to Vehicle and 2 counts of Burglary to a Vehicle.

Cantu was held at the Winnebago County Jail.