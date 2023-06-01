ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kenneth Dandrige, 57, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after sexually abusing a Rockford woman in her garage back in 2021.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, on July 9th, 2021, Dandridge followed a 60-year-old woman home from a bar and sneaked into her garage as she was parking her car.

Kenneth Dandridge. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

He then forcibly grabbed her breasts and caused injuries, authorities said.

The woman screamed and fought back, after which the suspect fled.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured the man approaching and sneaking around the corner of the victim’s house. The video was released to the public, which resulted in Dandridge being identified as the suspect.

Attempted Criminal Assault is punishable with a sentence of 3 to 14 years. Judge Joseph McGraw opted to impose the maximum sentence.