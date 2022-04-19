ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The man who hit a Rockford officer with his car will spend half a decade in prison.

Marquan Glover, 24, was sentenced to five years on Monday. Rockford Police Officer Ashley Calhoun pulled his car over last September. She figured out that a man in the car had a warrant out for his arrest. That is when Glover jumped into the driver seat, hitting Calhoun as he tried to drive off. She was hurt, but has since recovered.

Glover was found guilty in a jury trial earlier this year.