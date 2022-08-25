DETROIT, Mich. (WTVO) — A Tesla owner has gone the extra step to make sure he never forgets his keys, by having the key implanted into his hand.

Brandon Dalaly told KTVI he has always been a technology enthusiast and originally had his first digital house key implanted in his left hand, so he can open his front door.

“So after that was inserted and the swelling went down, I’m able to open up the front and back door of my house. I can walk up to people and have them tap their phone to my hand and instantly transfer my contact information in my portfolio, my Covid vaccine card,” he said.

So, the natural next step was to get the key to his Tesla embedded in his right hand.

“It’s a perfect back up. You can never forget it, it never breaks, something that won’t fail you,” he said.

Dalaly can now open his car by tapping on his driver’s side door.

“The chips themselves are around $200 to $300 and the install is only about $100 because you can go to a local piercing shop who will agree to do the installation,” he said. “All the programming and coding putting the apps on the chips – that’s all done by me.”