JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brandon Diaz, 24, with battery to an officer after police found him hiding in a bathroom during a welfare check on children said to be living in “deplorable conditions.”

According to the Janesville Police Department, officers conducted a welfare check in the 2000 block of Hermitage Lane around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Diaz, who has an active restraining order against him for being at the home, was found in the bathroom. When the officer attempted to arrest Diaz, police say a struggle ensued during which Diaz assaulted the officer and then fled the scene.

The officer was able to locate Diaz and take him into custody, police said.

Diaz had been arrested prior for 4 other domestic violence incidents, in October 2022, January 2023, and February 2023. He is currently out of jail on bond.

He was charged with Violation of a Domestic Abuse Injunction, 4 counts of Felony Bail Jumping, Escape, Resisting Causing Injury to Police, Battery to Law Enforcement, and Substantial Battery.

The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries and was later released.