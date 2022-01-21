Man hospitalized after malfunctioning fireplace sets fire to Janesville home

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A man was hospitalized for a medical emergency after firefighters responded to a Janesville home Thursday evening after a malfunctioning gas fireplace caught fire.

A total of 30 firefighters were called to the scene around 6:34 p.m. in the 3700 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

Authorities said the fire was under control within 30 minutes, with firefighters working in temperatures near zero.

The cause of the fire was ruled as unintentional, and the total loss to the home was estimated at $110,000.