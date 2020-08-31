Man hospitalized after shooting on Welworth Avenue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting which occurred on Welworth Avenue Sunday night.

According to police, deputies were called to a residence there around 10 p.m. and found a 31-year-old man in the front yard who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at (815) 319-6400 or Crime Stoppers (815) 963-7867.

