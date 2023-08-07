ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 29-year-old man is in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot in the back on Friday.

According to Rockford Police, the victim was walking toward a house in the 400 block of Glendale around 10:30 p.m. when he was shot.

The victim was able to get to a local hospital, but police say he suffered a life-threatening injury.

No one is currently in custody, no suspects were announced, and police did not say if the shooting was a targeted incident.

Authorities said the crime is under investigation.