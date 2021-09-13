Man in critical condition after motorcycle accident in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – On Sunday, September 12, Winnebago Sheriff Deputies were called to the 7100 Block of Toms Road after a report of a motorcycle accident.

When the deputies arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who had been thrown off the motorcycle due to the crash.

Lifeline Helicopter flew into the scene to transport the man to a Rockford hospital, his injuries are believed to be life-threatening, police said.

After investigating, police said the as-yet unidentified driver was driving westbound on Toms Road when he lost control and crashed.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Police are conducting the follow-up investigation.