Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — One man is in critical condition after an accident near the intersection of IL-23 and Chicago Road in the Victor Township in DeKalb County. The accident happened around Noon on Sunday.

Police say a 57-year-old man was driving a BMW motorcycle on IL-23 when he was struck by a car traveling eastbound on Chicago Road.

Investigators say two teenagers were traveling in a 2020 Camaro when the driver failed to yield, striking the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating. No charges have been filed.