33-year-old man killed in afternoon shooting in Rockford

UPDATE: Officials say the victim was a 33-year-old man. He passed away from his injuries. Police are not giving more details at this time.

ORIGINAL:
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 3200 block of Blackstone Avenue. Police say one man was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

People are asked to avoid the area. The investigation is ongoing.

