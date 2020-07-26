33-year-old man killed in afternoon shooting in Rockford

UPDATE: Officials say the victim was a 33-year-old man. He passed away from his injuries. Police are not giving more details at this time.





Correction. The victim was 33, not 32. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 26, 2020

ORIGINAL:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 3200 block of Blackstone Avenue. Police say one man was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shooting investigation in the 3200 block of Blackstone Avenue. One adult male subject transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 26, 2020

People are asked to avoid the area. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

